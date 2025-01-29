Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata and Governor Pulaali’i Nikolao Pula photo & caption
Wed, 01/29/2025 - 7:15am
Congresswoman Uifa’atali Amata and Governor Pulaali’i Nikolao Pula pictured in the DC congressional office. Following a busy Inauguration Day, they were able to discuss issues and hold meetings together with various groups. Thank you especially to representatives from Star-Kist for a meeting to discuss fishing and canning in American Samoa and the state of the industry globally. [courtesy photo]