Coast Week celebration photo & caption
Thu, 09/19/2024 - 8:32am
In honor of Coast Week the students of Samoana High took a creative approach to promoting environmental awareness. Instead of traditional beach clean-ups, they focused on spreading the message through art and community engagement. Students designed vibrant posters that highlighted the importance of protecting marine ecosystems, emphasizing themes such as reducing pollution, preserving local wildlife, and sustainable practices. [courtesy photo]