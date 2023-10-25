Ads by Google Ads by Google
2023 Moso’oi Scholarship Pageant Contestants photo & caption

Wed, 10/25/2023 - 8:19am
Moso’oi Scholarship Pageant Contestants

Reigning Miss Moso’oi Nellie Mercy Tuigamala (third from right) with the five lovely ladies who will be competing for the crown in this year’s Moso’oi Scholarship Pageant on October 27. The five contestants were officially introduced to the public who turned up to enjoy the inaugural Moso’oi Cultural Day Siva Competition last Saturday evening at the Suigaula o le Atuvasa Beach Park in Utulei, with performances taking place at the Afioga Tufele Liamatua Sr, Tufele Cultural Center fale Samoa. [photo: Asi A. Fa’asau]

 

