Team Amerika Samoa heads off to the Jr Prep Sports Paradise Football Classic

Jr Prep Sports American Samoa (JPSAS) made up of Team Amerika Samoa's All Stars will represent American Samoa at the Jr Prep Sports Paradise Football Classic in Las Vegas.

The Football Classic has been played in Las Vegas for the past two years after it was moved from Honolulu due to Hawaii state COVID restrictions.

Competition kicks off this coming Monday, Jan. 9 and ends on Saturday the Jan. 14.

Good Luck Guys!

