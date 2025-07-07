Samoa makes first appearance at WBSC U-15 Women's Softball World Cup

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Team American Samoa made a significant mark in their inaugural appearance at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-15 Women's Softball World Cup, entering the tournament ranked 64th among participating teams. Their journey concluded with a commendable 10th-place finish, highlighting their potential on the world stage.

Guided by Head Coach Leaupepetele Viliafi Fa’apouli, 15-year-old Cadence Buscher became a historic figure for American Samoa softball. In a standout performance, she threw a complete game, leading her team to an impressive 8-1 victory over the world’s 10th-ranked team, Australia, during the tournament held in Italy last week. This victory was particularly noteworthy, as it marked the first win for American Samoa at the Softball World Cup level. This milestone will resonate in the history of the sport in the territory.

Team American Samoa faced off against several teams ranked in the top 10. Throughout these challenging matchups, they successfully completed the full seven innings in each game, demonstrating their resilience and commitment to competing at a high level.

Despite the excitement of their first win, the team faced a tough challenge during the opening round, suffering five defeats. However, it’s worth noting that three of those losses were narrowly contested games, showcasing their competitive spirit. They fell just short with a 7-6 loss to Spain and were edged out 3-0 by both Italy and Puerto Rico. This experience, while challenging, has laid a foundation for growth and improvement as they look to build on their initial success in future tournaments.

According to the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), the Oceania team faced off against the highly ranked world No. 2 Japan on the opening day of the WBSC U-15 Women’s Softball World Cup held in Italy. The match showcased the Oceania team's resilience and skill, as they remarkably trailed the bronze medallists from the previous tournament by just one run in the fifth inning. However, they ultimately fell short, concluding the game with a score of 6-2 in favor of Japan.

The youngest team participating in the tournament was proud to share with the WBSC how their rich cultural heritage and strong community spirit inspired their performance on such a prestigious global stage for the very first time.

Leaupepetele, the head coach of the American Samoa team, conveyed his pride in the players’ achievements, highlighting their dedication and hard work. He also elaborated on the significant changes in the sports landscape of American Samoa, a region with a population of around 50,000.

He told Samoa News over the phone that it has been a tremendous honor to lead Team American Samoa in the U-15 Women's Softball World Cup.

“Despite not attaining the results they had initially aimed for, the team experienced a notable advancement in their overall rankings, which was a testament to their hard work and dedication.

“The journey was enriched by the invaluable experiences gained while facing off against some of the top teams globally, providing them with insights and lessons that far outweigh the final scoreboard,” said the Head Coach.

“Throughout the competition, the players demonstrated extraordinary personal and collective growth.

“They honed essential skills and adopted advanced strategies, each game serving as a learning opportunity that will undoubtedly aid their future pursuits in the sport. This journey not only enhanced their technical abilities but also fostered resilience and teamwork, qualities that will serve them well in all their future endeavors,” said Leaupepetele.

Leaupepetele was quoted in a WBSC article, recalling that in the 1980s, baseball was immensely popular in American Samoa, drawing on his own experiences growing up in a baseball-centric environment.

"However, its popularity gradually waned as other sports, particularly soccer and American football, began to capture the attention of the youth. The rise of these sports has certainly transformed the athletic culture here."

He concluded his remarks by praising Team American Samoa, highlighting the dedication and talent of the players, as well as the unwavering support from their families and enthusiastic fans.

Leaupepetele emphasized the strong sense of community and pride that their collective efforts bring, acknowledging the hard work and commitment that everyone has contributed to the team's success.