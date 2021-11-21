Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveils class of 2022

Honolulu, HAWAII — The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2021 over the weekend. Three Inductees were selected from a list of eight Finalists.

The Class of 2022 is Malcom Floyd of Samoan Ancestry, Mike Iupati of Samoan Ancestry and Tom Kaulukukui of Hawaiian Ancestry.

“On behalf of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, we congratulate the Class of 2022,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. “Their accomplishments on and off the field showcase the best of our Polynesian community.”

The Class of 2022 will be honored along with the Class of 2021 (Al Noga, Niko Noga & Charlie Wedemyer) at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend on January 21 & 22, 2022.

The Inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee which includes former NFL Player and Inaugural Inductee Jack Thompson (Chairman), Coaches Ron McBride and Dick Vermeil, past NFL player and Inaugural Inductee Olin Kreutz, past NFLPA President and Inaugural Inductee Kevin Mawae, former NFL Player and Class of 2015 Inductee Ray Schoenke, ESPN Sportscaster Neil Everett, and NFL Network writer and commentator Steve Wyche.

In addition to the Selection Committee, all living Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Inductees cast a vote to select the Class of 2022.