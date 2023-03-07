Manu Samoa still has Olympic hope

Apia, SAMOA — Manu Samoa Sevens managed a ninth spot finish at the Vancouver leg of the World Sevens Series after defeating Uruguay 38-7 and then beating Kenya 35-17.

Despite the ninth spot finish, Samoa is at the sixth place in the Series Standing and if they are able to have better finishes in the four remaining tournaments, they can still push for an automatic qualification to the Olympic Games in France next year.

New Zealand still lead sthe men’s standing with 120 points, Argentina is in second spot with 102 points, France have 95 while Fiji has 94, Australia is fifth with 89 points and Samoa is just behind on sixth spot with 84.

The next leg of the World Series is the Asian leg which starts in Hong Kong on March 31 followed by Singapore a week later.