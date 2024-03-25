Manu Samoa 7s player, Faafaoi Falaniko marries

Apia, SAMOA — This past week, Manu Samoa 7s player, Faafaoi Falaniko, married Akenese Ioane from Leauvaa. This is the second Manu Samoa 7s player wedding this past month.

Elisapeta Alofipo will be marrying his bride, Site Tuioti Mariner (Salelologa, Savaii), after the Hong Kong 7s, but before the HSBC Singapore 7s in Apia. Could this mass player movement to settle down prior to the Paris Olympics help team focus and success?

We all get to watch it play out with Hong Kong, Singapore and Madrid 7s serving to refine Manu's strategy prior to July's Paris Olympic Games.