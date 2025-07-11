Jr Prep Measina girls compete in Phoenix

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Jr. Prep Sports Amerika Samoa (JPSAS) Measina Girls Volleyball Club played 9 matches from June 26 to 28, winning 7, which qualified them for the Championship Bracket on June 29 at the 2025 Arizona Summer Volleyball Festival 15-16 Classic Division held in Phoenix, Arizona.

The team, comprises 10 girls from various local high schools, aged 13 to 16. The championship match was against a team from Idaho. The Measina Girls fought hard, losing the first set 23-25, winning the second set 25-18, but ultimately losing the third set 12-15.

It was truly a memorable game.