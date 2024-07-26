Impressive performances by local federation of powerlifters at Samoa championships

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Three members of the American Samoa Powerlifting Federation (ASPLF) gave impressive performances in the Samoa National Powerlifting Championships last Saturday in Apia, and victoriously arrived back on Tuesday with two golds and one bronze medal.

LESMARIE PURCELL-IOANE

The first gold medal was won by female powerlifter Lesmarie Purcell-Ioane who competed in the 84+kg category.

Talking to Samoa News on Wednesday before departing for the mainland that night, the soft-spoken young woman with a pleasant demeanor which belies her prowess as an elite powerlifter, revealed how happy and proud she was of her achievement.

"Winning gold was such a sweet moment to share with my husband," she said. "Especially since it was him who introduced me to powerlifting about seven years ago. It took a while to learn and familiarize myself with the basics, but slowly I got the hang of it and I just fell in love with the sport.

"I was competing in Utah where we lived, then moved back home two years ago and we decided to continue with the sport. We were thrilled when my husband made Team American Samoa for the 2023 17th Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands and I had the opportunity to accompany him to provide moral support. I was so happy when he won a bronze medal.

"And then we were lucky enough to be part of the team for the Samoa Powerlifting Champs last week. It was our first time competing together in an international tournament. We've competed together before in a couple of domestic competitions and the difference in the pressure you feel physically, mentally and emotionally to put on an impressive performance, is astronomical!

"And it was a particularly very emotional experience for me because my dear father recently passed, and I could sense his presence as I was competing. The feeling was so intense like he was right there next to me cheering me on and I drew the strength needed to win that gold medal from him. Thanks dad. I hope I've made you proud. I love and miss you so much."

Mrs. Ioane won the Squat category with the weight of 185kg, placed first in the Bench Press with 100kg and topped the Deadlift category with a lift of 185kg.

She acknowledged with thanks the support and encouragement of ASPLF President Leone Peter Reid III and Vice President Sala McMoore and also the generous support of the Max Haleck Jr. (MHJ) Corporation and the Max Haleck Jr. Family in funding her participation.

She stated that her next goal is to test herself with other top powerlifters in the region, in the Oceania Powerlifting Championships slated for October which will be held in Nauru.

American Samoa elite female powerlifter Nolita Motu also competed in Apia however, she could not complete the competition because of her travel itinerary.

Motu won a silver medal in last year’s Pacific Games and was flag bearer for Team American Samoa in the Closing Ceremony, had traveled to Apia in the morning of the competition and was booked to return on the 3pm flight.

However, the women’s competition started late and she was only able to compete in the Squat category of the 64+kg Division, but had to leave to catch her return flight.

The other elite female powerlifter, Marcel McMoore-Collins who is bronze medalist at the 2023 Pacific Games unfortunately could not get a seat on any flight to Apia that day, so could not compete.

According to ASPLF Vice President Sala McMoore who also couldn’t get an available seat that day, it was an unforeseen unfortunate predicament that cost their team two additional medals.

JUSTIN PEDRO

American Samoa’s top male powerlifter and silver medalist in last year’s Pacific Games in the Solomons Justin Pedro, won the second gold medal for American Samoa with an outstanding performance in the 120+kg category.

He competed against teammate John Ioane who ended up with the bronze medal, while top Samoa powerlifter and rival Oliva Kirisome got the silver medal.

This is the third time Pedro and Kirisome have locked horns, with the Samoan powerlifter winning gold in their first encounter at the 2023 17th Pacific Games in Solomon Islands while Pedro settled for silver.

The second time was on April 6, 2024 at the 5th Annual ASPLF Si'imamafa (Powerlifting) Championships held at the Sauia Gym in Tafuna.

Pedro won gold in a tough head-to-head contest during their second encounter, while Kirisome had to settle for the silver medal.

Kirisome and two other powerlifters from the Samoa Powerlifting Federation were accompanied by SPLF President Pepe Christian Fruean to the event, on an invitation from ASPLF President Leone Peter Reid III.

The two presidents met in Honiara, Solomon Islands last year during the Pacific Games and after a mutual agreement to work together to develop their athletes, Leone invited the Samoa powerlifting president to bring his best powerlifters to compete in the Territory's national championships held in April this year.

While on-island in April, Fruean told Samoa News that, “The future success of powerlifting in the two Samoas depend on the continuing close collaboration of the two federations, helping each other grow so that we can be a force to be reckoned with in the Pacific region, with the Olympics and World Champs as the ultimate goal.”

Fruean reciprocated by inviting local powerlifters to test their strength against their counterparts in Samoa, in the independent state's national championships which took place last week July 20th, 2024 at the JP Fitness Gym in Vaimea, Apia.

In an exclusive interview with Justin Pedro, he stated that the competition with his good friend and powerlifting brother Oliva Kirisome in all three main lifts was intense and grueling, and he really had to draw on his strength reserves as they competed kilogram by kilogram.

He was rewarded by placing first in all three lifts. He topped the Squat category with a weight of 350kg, in the Bench Press, he placed first with 215kg and won the Deadlift with a lift of 332kg. Outstanding results indeed for someone who just started in the sport last year, then won a silver medal that same year in the Pacific Games against the best powerlifters in the region.

This year in April, he defeated the gold medalist from last year's Pacific Games and has now defeated him again in his country!

"First and foremost, I want to give all the glory and thanks to God for without His strength, guidance and blessings, none of this would have been possible," Pedro acknowledged. "I am truly grateful for the perseverance, health and opportunities He has provided me. The Glory belongs to Him."

He also acknowledged the tremendous help he received from his coach Camden Wilson who guided and encouraged him in the sport. He stated that Coach Wilson instilled in him the confidence that could break down barriers and surpass expectations even though he was a rookie.

Pedro shared that his recent victory has been extra special because his whole family was there to witness and celebrate it with him. His mother, Mrs. Lisa Pedro, his wife Jade who was also their team manager, and their three children Lorenz, Lisa and Ben were all cheering him as he competed.

"Thank you for your unwavering belief in me and your endless support," he said. "You have been my greatest source of strength and motivation. As I stood on that platform ready to lift weights beyond my limits, I drew strength from knowing that I had all of you standing behind me. I love you all.

"It was an honor to compete alongside Oliva and so many talented athletes. A big faafetai and faamalo to SPLF President Pepe Christian Fruean for his leadership and dedication to the sport which is truly inspiring, and to everyone involved in putting together such a successful event.

"To ASPLF President Leone Peter Reid III and Vice President Sala McMoore, thank you for your continuous support and for providing us with Sauia Bodybuilding & Fitness Gym as our home gym. Your efforts in promoting and improving powerlifting on our island are greatly appreciated.

"A special thank you to my sponsor, Max Haleck Jr.(MHJ) Development Corporation and the Max Haleck Jr. Family. Your generous support has made a significant difference in my journey and has been instrumental in achieving this milestone.

"Your belief in me and your faith fueled my determination and gave me the confidence to push myself to new heights. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. I am truly blessed to have such an amazing family by my side."

Asked how long he had prepared for the championships in Apia, Pedro replied that he had continued his training after returning from the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands last year, and had stepped up the intensity of his training regimen two months prior to the meet.

He said he will take a brief break to savor his recent victory before beginning an intensive training regimen to prepare him for the upcoming Oceania Powerlifting Championships in October to be held in Nauru.

JOHN IOANE

Samoa News also had the opportunity to interview bronze medalist John Ioane on his thoughts about his performance in last week’s competition in Apia.

“I tried my best and performed until I reached the limit of what my body could take according to the strength I’ve garnered in my preparation,” he revealed. “My goal was to get more experience in competing internationally and not over exert myself risking injury.

“I wasn’t worried about getting gold because I knew my teammate Justin was there so I just made sure I performed within my limits and worked out mentally what areas of my game I need to improve on. I’m really stoked that I won bronze without really overstepping my strength reserves, because I'll prepare for the Oceania champs in October and compete injury free.”

The unassuming and quiet-spoken young man who stands more than six feet is a gentle giant whose size belies his gentle, easy-going demeanor.

A graduate of Tafuna High School, he was introduced to lifting weights as part of football training when he was a Tafuna High School Warrior.

“I was a big fan of the deadlift, which is when a weight is lifted from a resting position on the floor to an upright position, because it utilizes multiple muscle groups to strengthen the hips, thighs and back musculature,” he explained. “I like to test myself on the weights I could lift in this way and naturally, I got hooked on powerlifting.”

Since then, his sports aspirations changed from football to powerlifting.

The first milestone he achieved in his powerlifting career was when he won his first medal in an international competition last year.

“It was a very emotional moment when I stood on the podium of the 17th Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands last year, with the American Samoa flag draped around my shoulders to receive my bronze medal,” he recalled.

“This is the second medal I’ve won in an international competition and it’s even more special because my wife Lesmarie won gold in her category! I’m so proud of her. We feel so blessed for these accomplishments and we give all glory to God.”

He expressed his gratitude to his family and friends for their support, the ASPLF President Leone Peter III and Vice President Sala McMoore and everyone who assisted in his participation at the Apia meet.

“The next meet is the Oceania champs in October hosted by Nauru and my wife and I will be starting our preparation in the mainland,” he said on the phone while checking in at the airport. “I will have to train hard, eat right and keep my mind focused on my goal.”