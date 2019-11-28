First cousins from American Samoa on the way to making history

Oxnard, CALIFORNIA — A trio of first cousins in Oxnard, CA will be playing this Saturday against California High School for the CIF Championship in Whittier, CA .

The three attend Pacifica High School in Oxnard.

#68 (Junior), David Jake Aina is the son of Aioletuna Faamaini Aina of Aoa and Agalelei Ale Aina of Fagalii, AS.

#14 (Senior), Faamaini Joshua Aina and #10 (Junior), Faleapoi Julio Aina are the sons of Pulu Aina of Aoa and Tamalii Aina of Fagalii, AS. If they win the CIF game this Saturday, it will be a first in 40 years for the City of Oxnard and the first CIF win for their high school!

Being first cousins, the trio dedicates their season to their beloved grandparents, especially their grandma, Lutena Arieta Pulu Faiivae of Aoa. Special dedication to (#68) David’s grandfather, Fauolo Fesuiaigaomalofou Ale of Fagalii, AS.

Wishing them all the best in the upcoming CIF Championship Game! Go TRITONS!