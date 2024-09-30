Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2025 to be at Kai Tak Stadium

Hong Kong, CHINA — On the eve of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong China Rugby has confirmed that the city's iconic sporting event will be at the Kai Tak Stadium in 2025. After three decades of the event being hosted at the Hong Kong Stadium, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens will be held in the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium from 28-30 March 2025.

The announcement was made today beneath the eaves of the stadium at the new Dorsett Hotel Kai Tak with Mr John Sharkey, Project Director of Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) in attendance alongside the Chairman of Hong Kong China Rugby, Mr Chris Brooke, and the Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong China Rugby, Mr James Farndon.

Also present were Zorina Wan, Principal Assistant Secretary (Sports and Recreation) at the Culture, Sports and Tourism Board (CSTB), Edward Bell, General Manager, Brand, Insights and Marketing Communications at Cathay and Daniel Drew, Chief of Staff Hong Kong at HSBC, representing the event’s long-time sponsors, as well as Chloe Chan and James Christie, stars of the Hong Kong China Men’s and Women’s representative 7s teams.

“Hong Kong China Rugby is extremely proud to be staging one of the key international events at the Kai Tak Sports Park during its opening period, creating what promises to be another significant milestone in the decades-long association between the rugby world and the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens,” said Mr Chris Brooke, Chairman of Hong Kong China Rugby.

“The convergence of Hong Kong’s most iconic sporting event and the city’s much anticipated and world-class stadium promises to usher in a transformational moment for both the Sevens and sport in our city.

“We have been working closely with World Rugby, KTSP and relevant representatives of the Hong Kong Government for over five years in preparation for this move and are confident of being able to deliver a fitting international sporting event in the new stadium during KTSP's opening period.

“It is the fans that have made, and will continue to make, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens a unique event in the world sport calendar, and we look forward to the new traditions that will arise around the event at the new Kai Tak Stadium.

“The next few weeks will see more exciting details revealed around what promises to be the bucket list rugby sevens tournament of the season, as well as an opportunity for both the local community and international visitors to attend one of the first major international sporting events in the new stadium,” added Mr Brooke.

John Sharkey, Project Director of KTSP, said: “The Hong Kong Sevens is a renowned global sports event, attracting elite teams and players from around the world while captivating fans with thrilling competitions. As Hong Kong’s new pride of home venue, we are truly honoured and excited to host this globally prominent sports event at KTSP. For Hong Kong, this sporting occasion not only promotes the development of local rugby but also showcases the city’s capability to host world-class events, enhancing its status as a mega events capital.”

KTSP’s facilities and arrangements meet the standards for world-class events, and the renowned ‘South Stand’ will be fully upgraded at the Kai Tak Stadium. The large event platform, combined with a glass curtain wall, connects the stadium to the stunning views of Victoria Harbour, enhancing the vibrant atmosphere of the Sevens.

The Kai Tak Stadium is also one of the few venues globally designed specifically for rugby, featuring 20 changing rooms to accommodate the needs of the multiple teams, referees and other personnel involved in sevens matches, along with dedicated dining and rest areas for players. These special arrangements will help attract more world-class teams to compete in Hong Kong, creating significant opportunities for sports development.

Additionally, the Kai Tak Stadium is equipped with a soundproof retractable roof, allowing events to proceed regardless of weather conditions. The stadium’s bowl cooling system ensures a comfortable viewing experience from every single seat, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction.

Edward Bell, General Manager, Brand, Insights, and Marketing Communications at the event co-title sponsor Cathay, commented:

“Cathay has been a proud sponsor of the Hong Kong Sevens for over 40 years and naturally we are delighted to extend our partnership as the event moves to its new, state-of-the-art home at Kai Tak Sports Park. The venue is especially meaningful to Cathay as Kai Tak was our home for more than 40 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome back both local and overseas visitors who’ll join Rugby’s Biggest Party, with official overseas travel packages able to be booked at Cathay.com from mid-October. As we always say, nobody does rugby like Hong Kong!”

Daniel Drew, Chief of Staff Hong Kong at event co-title sponsor HSBC, added:

“HSBC is honoured to have partnered with the Hong Kong Sevens for more than a decade. This world-class sporting event, set in a world-class stadium, promises to be a game-changer. We are thrilled to share this experience with fans in Hong Kong and around the world.”

The Hong Kong Sevens is central to the broad range of work done by HKCR as a Sports Association. James Farndon, CEO of HKCR, commented:

“Our purpose at Hong Kong China Rugby is to optimise positive social impact for Hong Kong through rugby. The Hong Kong Sevens event, and this bold new era at Kai Tak Sports Park, creates the ultimate wow factor for fans and the perfect opportunity for us to continue to inspire.”

Fans will be treated to 72 matches of world-class sevens rugby across the three-day weekend, accentuated by the Hong Kong Sevens’ famed line-up of food, drink and song, as a new era for one of World Rugby’s most iconic sporting events is marked in the city’s newest infrastructure advancement at Kai Tak Stadium.

The entertainment precinct at Kai Tak Sports Park will also offer sevens fans a new environment for the “post-match party” with over 230 retail outlets including 70 restaurants within walking distance. KTSP offers a wide variety of food and beverage options, including eight diverse concept restaurants at the Dining Cove and many different and distinct cuisines.

The Kai Tak Stadium also features over 30 dining facilities, including 33 concession outlets, one of which is among the longest bars in Asia. Furthermore, mobile food stalls can be flexibly arranged based on the scale and needs of events to meet the dining requirements of the audience. Kai Tak also has excellent transport links, including being a 10-15-minute walk from the Kai Tak MTR and Sung Wong Toi MTR stations, as well as multiple bus routes near the Sports Park.