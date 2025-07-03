Annual Polynesian Hall of Fame Football Camp continues to empower youth

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — More than 200 elementary and high school football players gathered Tuesday morning at Veterans Memorial Stadium for the highly anticipated annual Polynesian Hall of Fame Football Camp.

This year’s one-day event was led by Polynesian football legends Seiuli Jesse Sapolu, Ma’a Tanuvasa, and Reno Mahe—each sharing their expertise, stories, and passion with the next generation of gridiron hopefuls.

In his special remarks, Lt. Governor Pulumataala Ae Ae, Jr. extended heartfelt thanks to the Polynesian Hall of Fame for their ongoing commitment to youth development. He urged the young athletes to seize the opportunity, not only to sharpen their skills but also to learn from the enduring legacy of those who came before them.

“We celebrate the strength and achievements of Polynesian players and encourage each of you to dream big,” he stated. “And what an example we have in our own Frankie Luvu, who went from this very field to the bright lights of the National Football League. This serves to remind us that with hard work, humility, and faith, nothing is impossible.”

Lt. Gov. Pulu also emphasized the importance of discipline and healthy living, urging participants to train hard, make wise choices, and steer clear of alcohol, cigarettes, and drugs.

“Let me tell you something — I have never been involved in drugs, smoking, or alcohol. Now, I’ve reached the age of 80. I had four brothers. Three of them smoked, drank, and did drugs. Guess what? They never reached 80. My oldest brother is now 93, and like me, he never touched those things. Focus on your future and what you can do to help your parents.”

Before the players hit the field, they heard inspirational messages from Ma’a Tanuvasa (2-time Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos), Reno Mahe (former Philadelphia Eagles running back) and Seiuli Jesse Sapolu (4-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers).

Ma’a Tanuvasa, one of the camp’s distinguished mentors, shared a deeply personal moment as he addressed the young athletes. Born at LBJ Tropical Medical Center, he recalled leaving American Samoa as a young child to grow up in Hawai‘i. Returning to the land of his birth, he reflected on how meaningful it is to stand on the same soil where his journey began.

“Every time I come back and see these young players show up year after year, I can’t help but wonder where I might’ve been if I had grown up here in the Territory,” he said.

Tanuvasa explained that this feeling is what fuels his passion for the annual camp. His mission, he said, is to give back — to open doors for young Samoan athletes and help them chase their dreams of playing professional football, not only for themselves but for the families and communities that shaped them.

“When we bleed on NFL fields, it’s our Samoan blood that hits those fields,” Tanuvasa declared. “It represents all of us. And you see the reflection of yourselves in us — because if we were able to do it, to create a better life for our families, then so can you. So make sure you represent your families, your villages, and your communities—because everybody is watching.”

Reno Mahe, a proud Tongan-American, shared his deep sense of gratitude and connection to the community that helped shape his family's journey.

Mahe recounted how both of his parents were Tongan, and how his father attended high school in the Territory before the family eventually relocated to the United States. For Mahe, returning to American Samoa was more than just coaching—it was a homecoming.

“My grandparents migrated here from Tonga, and the Anoa‘i family in Nu‘uuli helped them by providing land to live on,” Mahe shared. “In fact, my grandfather is buried here in Nu‘uuli. That’s why this place holds a special place in my heart.”

Beyond honoring his roots, Mahe emphasized the power of football as a tool for transformation—one that changed his life and can do the same for others.

“As far as football goes, I’m grateful for the tool that it was to give me the life that I have now. It’s been hard, but it was worth it.”

His message echoed the camp’s broader mission: to empower young Polynesian athletes to pursue excellence not just for personal gain, but as a way to honor their families, cultures, and communities.

Seiuli Jesse Sapolu, a four-time Super Bowl champion and pillar of the Polynesian football community, has been returning to the Territory for the past 40 years — with one unwavering goal: to uplift and mentor the next generation of football talent.

In his address to the hundreds of young athletes gathered at Veterans Memorial Stadium, Sapolu emphasized the values that guided his own storied career: faith, discipline, and relentless preparation.

“Respect your parents. Acknowledge God in all that you do,” he urged. “He is the source of every blessing.”

Sapolu then shared a mantra that defined the San Francisco 49ers' championship era and one he hoped would resonate deeply with the young players in attendance:

“The will to win is important, but the will to prepare yourself to win is what separates champions from the rest.”

He didn’t shy away from the realities of the dream. If the young athletes truly aspired to make it to the highest level, he told them, they must train with total commitment and remain laser-focused—regardless of life’s distractions.

He pointed to success stories like Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Ma’ilata, Penei Sewell, and Frankie Luvu — Samoan players now thriving on multimillion-dollar NFL contracts — as proof of what is possible.

“You can achieve that also… if you want it,” he declared, his voice rising with conviction. “If you want it.”