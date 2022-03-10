Wrecked Samoa patrol boat to be written off

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's badly damaged patrol boat Nafanua II is beyond repair and is being tagged for disposal by the Australian government.

The Guardian class patrol boat, which was gifted by Australia two years ago, was damaged in a grounding last August.

In a joint statement the Australian and Samoan governments said technical specialists from Australia undertook the successful salvage operation.

Following its arrival in Cairns, a thorough assessment of Nafanua II was undertaken.

The assessment found the vessel to be beyond economical repair, the statement says.

Ownership of Nafanua II is being transferred from the Samoan government to Canberra as they look at options for disposal.

The Nafanua II was donated through Australia's $AU2 billion Pacific Maritime Security Program.

It was built in Western Australia.

Australia said it remains a committed maritime security partner for Samoa, continuing to provide support to ensure the ongoing protection of Samoa's Exclusive Economic Zone, including through collaboration with regional partners.