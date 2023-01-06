Woman sentenced for fatally striking woman with her car in Hawaii

Honolulu, HAWAII — Hawaii News Now is reporting that a woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally striking another woman with her SUV following a bar fight in August of lasst year in Honolulu.

Thirty-year-old Tomanu E. Tauala previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter after she got into a fight with 19-year-old Nehlia-Ann Scanlan outside a bar in the Ala Moana area. After Tauala plowed into Scanlan with her SUV in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2021, Scanlan was taken to an emergency room in critical condition and died the following day.

