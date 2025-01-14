Whooping cough cases still being reported in Samoa

Apia, SAMOA — Cases of whooping cough are still being reported in Samoa, with 321 reported cases from September to January 5.

The Ministry of Health said 17 of these cases have been confirmed, and four of these had incomplete vaccination.

"Vaccination status is under investigation for the remaining confirmed cases," the Ministry said.

Thirty-eight per cent of all cases have had hospital care, while 101 cases are in babies under 12 months old.

Almost all cases are in Upolu.

A whooping cough outbreak was declared in November last year.

The Ministry said a clinicians' alert was issued urging them to remain vigilant for the signs and symptoms of whooping cough, which is also called pertussis.

"Case investigation and contact tracing all suspected pertussis cases is currently under way along with sample collection for testing.

"The Risk Communication and Community Engagement Committee is actively working to promote awareness on preventative measures and vaccination."

Meanwhile, Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands has released a statement on human metapneumovirus (hMPV), saying the risk to the Cooks remains low.

Chinese authorities first issued warnings about hMPV in 2023, but media reports indicate cases may be increasing again during China's winter season.

For most people, hMPV will cause symptoms similar to a cold or the flu. In rare cases, it can lead to severe infections.

Te Marae Ora said it continues to monitor influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections through weekly surveillance.

"Travelers to high-risk countries should take precautions and seek medical advice if unwell," it said.