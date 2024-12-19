Whooping Cough cases pass 100 In Samoa

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Suspected and confirmed cases of whooping cough have passed 100 in Samoa, with the Christmas period approaching.

The island's health director general Aiono Dr Alec Ekeroma said there were 14 confirmed cases reported and 95 suspected cases from September to December 8.

Just over half of cases have needed hospital care, and 45 percent of cases are infants under a year old.

Aiono has urged travelers to Samoa to check their vaccination status and get vaccinated before coming to Samoa, particularly the elderly, as there are no adult vaccines available there.

He said efforts are underway to bring in vaccines for adults.

"We are procuring that at the moment, at a huge cost."

Aiono said from January to October this year, vaccination coverage was high for early doses, with 100 per cent of infants vaccinated by 6 weeks old, 95 per cent by 10 weeks, and 86 per cent by 14 weeks.

Aiono said the recent whooping cough outbreak likely originated from New Zealand.

