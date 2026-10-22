Trump signs bill targeting illegally caught red snapper, tuna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) — A bipartisan measure that aims to prevent seafood fraud is now federal law.

President Donald Trump signed into law Tuesday the Illegal Red Snapper and Tuna Enforcement Act, led by U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Katie Britt, R-Alabama, Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, and Roger Wicker, R-Mississippi.

The new law calls for a standard procedure to identify where red snapper and certain tuna species come from, including the development of a field test kit that can determine whether fish were caught in U.S. or foreign waters.

The process will allow law enforcement to intercept illegally caught or falsely labeled fish before they enter U.S. markets, officials said.

“Our new law will give law enforcement a powerful new tool to detect where ahi comes from, help prevent seafood fraud, and give consumers better, more accurate information on what they’re buying and eating,” Schatz said.

Some retailers in Hawaii are already required to give customers more information about the ahi they’re buying, including where it was caught.

Supporters say the added labeling will provide more transparency and help local fishermen compete in a market dominated by imports.