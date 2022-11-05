Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record
Sat, 11/05/2022 - 11:35am
By
Science on The Wire
Washington — The powerful January 15 underwater eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the South Pacific produced a plume that soared higher into Earth’s atmosphere than any other on record – about 57 km – as it extended more than halfway to space, researchers said on Thursday.
- The January 15 underwater eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano produced a plume that extended more than halfway to space.
- The plume extended through the bottom two layers of the atmosphere, the troposphere and stratosphere, and about 7 km into the mesosphere.
- The plume was composed primarily of water with some ash and sulphur dioxide mixed in, according to a new study that came to these conclusions.
- The deafening eruption sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and produced an atmospheric wave that traveled several times around the world.