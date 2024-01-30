Suspects in Fiji meth bust granted bail

Lautoka, FIJI — A Fiji court has granted bail to 13 people charged in relation to the seizure of almost five tons of methamphetamine.

The Nadi Magistrates Courts has placed the accused under a curfew and ordered them to report to the Nadi Police Station.

The accused will appear at the Lautoka High Court on Friday.

The 13, including a former national squash champion Justin Ho, are facing charges for unlawful importation and unlawful possession of illicit drugs, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime, relating to the importation and transportation of the illicit substances.

"The 13 include 32-year-old Justin Ho, 44-year David Heritage, 22-year Louie Frank Logaivau, 40- year Issac Lesiyanawai, 44-year Ratu Aporosa Davelevu, 30-year Sakiusa Tuva, 29-year Iosefo Roqica, 27-year Maika Yabakivou, 30-year Ratu Osea Levula, 31 year Cathy Tuirabe, 29-year Nancy Mateyawa, 42-year Jale Aukerea and 29-year Keanie Mcpherson," state broadcaster FBC reported.

Ho, Lagivou and Aukerea have being charged with possession of cash in local and overseas currency suspected to have come from the proceeds of crime, totally over US$11,000.

Ho was charged, alongside Frederick Epeli, who was a Fiji Airways flight attendant at the time, for exporting 2015.7 grams of cocaine to Sydney in 2018.

But both men walked free after the State could not locate the evidence — the drugs exhibit went missing from the Namaka Police Station — and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions filed to discontinue proceedings December 2020.

More arrests are expected.

On Monday, Fiji Police assistant police commissioner (crime) Mesake Waqa confirmed "Fiji was being used as a transit point and that the methamphetamine was destined for a foreign market".