Starlink withdraws satellite services from Papua New Guinea

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Starlink has fully withdrawn their satellite services from Papua New Guinea as the government grapples over their licensing.

Last Thursday, the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA) announced that the network's parent company, SpaceX, had been instructed to cease all satellite services in PNG a week earlier.

"Starlink is currently not licensed to operate in Papua New Guinea. Despite this, NICTA has observed ongoing importation, supply, installation, and use of Starlink terminals across the country over recent months," the statement read.

"Any person or entity engaging in these activities is in breach of the law and may be subject to enforcement action, including prosecution."

The agency say they are "legally restrained" by the country's Ombudsman Commission, who have blocked Starlink's licensing arrangements since March 2024 over reliability issues.

NICTA took the OC to court 18 months later. With a decision still pending, NICTA would be able to license Starlink for use if given clearance by the court, and plans to do so accordingly.

In its service notification to users, Starlink encouraged customers to express support for its full operating approval.

"We remain committed to bringing Starlink service to Papua New Guinea and believe high-speed, reliable internet will support homes, businesses, schools, and remote communities across the country."

NICTA confirmed that around 200 individuals have signed a petition calling for the service to be allowed into the country so far.

Communications Minister Timothy Masiu refused to comment, so long as the matter remained in court.

Starlink: "a lot will happen"

It's been two and a half years since a volcano eruption tore apart Tonga's underwater internet cables, and a sympathetic Kiwi MP pleaded to Elon Musk for help on their behalf.

Musk, CEO of SpaceX, would answer Shane Reti's call, offering his Starlink technology in aid of their reconnection to the world.

Starlink's Pacific debut came with limited trials in American-owned Guam and the Northern Marianas, followed by the Cooks in April 2021. But for the wider Pacific community, its deployment in Tonga captured hearts and minds.

The service, provided by a special satellite network, has been hailed as "transformational" in numerous island nations, broadening internet coverage to remote areas, some for the first time.

That is, unless, you're in Papua New Guinea.

Starlink's attempts to gain licensing in PNG have been tied up since December 2023, with the Ombudsman Commission challenging the government over Starlink's reliability.

The Commission blocked licensing efforts in February 2024, and have argued that existing regulations may not be adequate to manage potential risks to public interest and safety.

In retaliation, the National Information and Communications Technology Authority (NICTA) took the OC to the National Court, seeking to toss out their directive and enable the internet service.

An statement from NICTA in August 2024 acknowledged that confusion existed as to whether Starlink was in PNG or not.

"In light of references made in traditional and social media over the past six months querying the licensing of Starlink in Papua New Guinea, I confirm that the matter is now subject to a judicial review proceeding before the National Court."

At a conference in Port Moresby in late November, SpaceX global market access director Rebecca Slick Hunter told the crowd that Starlink were prepared to activate in PNG as soon as the opportunity arose.

"Starlink has a local PNG business entity and will operate the same as any local company," the presentation said.

"Starlink is complementary to existing terrestrial providers; we fill in the 'gaps' in connectivity and can provide critical redundancy."

"So everything on our side to do business is ready and waiting, and as soon as we get our authorization from NICTA, we could activate services here within a month or two. We will be collaborating with local companies here in PNG, and a lot will happen after we're licensed to operate."

BACKGROUND

Samoa News notes that Starlink is available in American Samoa, with local telecom Bluesky becoming an authorized reseller in early 2025 to offer high-speed satellite internet. Cost-U-Less can also be contacted for details.

SMX provided Starlink systems to the LBJ Hospital and AS DOE in 2024. In early 2024, Samoa ordered a halt to unauthorized Starlink use due to regulatory concerns. It continues to be banned there.