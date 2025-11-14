Samoa strongly advises travelers to get measles vaccine no later than 14 days before arrival

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The Samoa Ministry of Health has issued new travel advisories for all travelers entering Samoa, effective from the 3rd of this month requiring all travelers from infants aged 12 months and above, to have received at least one dose of a measles-containing vaccine at least two weeks before, or no later than 14 days prior to arrival into Samoa.

The advisory is part of Samoa’s swift response to the increasing number of measles cases reported in New Zealand and other neighboring countries, said Acting Director-General of Health, Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thompson.

“Samoa’s response aims to prevent the potential importation of measles into the country,” said Dr Thompson.

The advisory outlines the following key measures:

• All travelers, including infants aged 12 months and above, are strongly advised to have received at least one dose of a measles-containing vaccine at least two weeks before, or no later than 14 days prior to arrival in Samoa.

• Infants under 12 months of age and pregnant mothers are exempted from this requirement.

• Any person showing symptoms of measles — including fever, dry cough, red or watery eyes, runny nose, or a blotchy rash — is strongly advised to defer travel until fully recovered.

• Travelers identified with symptoms of measles upon arrival at any point of entry will be assessed and detained as required under public health regulations.

• All travelers are strongly advised to carry a legitimate vaccination certificate as proof of measles immunization.

The Acting Director-General of Health, Tagaloa Dr. Robert Thompson, said there are currently no plans for a lockdown, however, the Ministry will impose restrictions if an outbreak occurs.

Travelers who develop symptoms consistent with measles after arrival — including fever, cough, red or watery eyes, runny nose, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body — should isolate immediately at home or in their accommodation, and seek prompt medical attention.