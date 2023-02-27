Samoa represented at the global Travel & Adventure Show in L.A.

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa Tourism Authority (STA) confirmed that Samoa was one of the Pacific Island nations represented at this year's Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show, which took place from February 18 & 19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California.

American Samoa, Cook Islands, Guam, Fiji, and Tahiti were the other Pacific Island territories and countries in attendance.

The series of travel shows has connected over 2.5 million travel enthusiasts with over 15,500 unique travel brands in top cities around the U.S.

A statement released by STA says, “The show is the USA's most prestigious travel event, enabling marketers to reach a large number of consumers and travel agents under one roof.

“Such a large-scale international event is crucial for Samoa given the huge potential to drive awareness amongst consumers and also create an abundance of opportunities to work with the U.S travel agents, tour operators and members of the press.

“Going onto its 18th year and 110 events later, the Travel & Adventure Show Series has connected over 1.89 million travel enthusiasts with over 4,500 unique travel marketers in a professional setting that facilitates face-to-face conversations.

“It has also impacted a very high volume in travel bookings. Each year, America's most avid travelers flock to their favorite travel show to find, plan and book their dream vacation.”

Samoa’s delegation consisted of Samoa Tourism representatives Ms. Poinsettia Taefu from Samoa and Ms. Cherise Nketiah who is the Authority’s North American Representative.

They were assisted by Samoan reality TV star Asuelu Pula'a from the well-known U.S "90 Day Fiance" T.V show and the renowned Punialava'a band members, Nanai Viellani and Melody Peteru.

The team, along with the Teine o le Manuia dance group delivered a variety of cultural items and performances over the two-day event. These included live renditions of Punialava’a’s popular songs and contemporary hits in Samoan, which drew visitor attention to the Samoa booth.

According to the it website, the Travel & Adventure Show Series is produced by Unicomm, LLC., a leading trade show organizer and managed by a team with over 150 years of industry experience.

The events are produced in nine major destinations across the United States and have become the USA’s most important travel events for marketers wishing to reach consumers and travel agents.