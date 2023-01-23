Samoa has no intention of raising nurses' pay, says Health Ministry's new director

Apia, SAMOA — Samoa's new Director General of the Ministry of Health says the government won't raise nurses' salaries to keep them in Samoa.

Aiono Alec Ekeroma told the Samoa Observer it's most likely the main reason for nurses leaving is there's more money to be made overseas with seasonal work schemes.

"And also you cannot beat an offer from, for example Australia, whereby you can walk in and work in each home, you can earn far more than what you earn in Samoa and in three years you can take your family with you, and you can apply for permanent residence."

Aiono said while the government can't improve salaries for nurses, it needs to look at other ways of enticing nurses to stay.

The health chief said this would include proper discussions with nursing leaders to understand what needs to be done.