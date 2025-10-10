Samoa govt says Manawanui disaster compensation to be finalized after budget approval

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Compensation for communities affected by the grounding of the New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui will be confirmed once the national budget is passed, the Samoan government says.

Monday marked one year since the Manawanui ran aground and sank off the south coast of Upolu.

On the anniversary, New Zealand announced it had responded to a request from Samoa regarding the maritime disaster, with a payment of NZ$6 million — equivalent to around 10 million Samoan talā — to compensate communities in the Safata district, whose livelihoods were affected by the vessel sinking on the Tafitoala Reef.

Since the sinking of the Manawanui, Samoa's Ministry of Works, Transport and Infrastructure (MWTI) has been leading the local government's response and liasing with affected communities.

In an email responding to questions from RNZ Pacific, after New Zealand's funding announcement, MWTI chief executive Fui Tupai Mau Simanu said this work is ongoing.

"The next step is for us to meet with the community again. We are planning to have a consultation in mid-October as officials from NZ Navy want to join us."

He said compensation will be the main topic of discussion.

"Process of compensation has not been decided yet but a couple of options have been suggested. One of the main items on the agenda when meeting the community is to discuss and agree on the process. Once the budget is approved the money will be available for distribution."

Fui also said the government is working with New Zealand to secure further funding.

"The Government of Samoa is currently in the process of negotiating additional funds from the Government of New Zealand that will focus on the recovery and rehabilitation of the affected ecosystem."

The ill-fated Manawanui, a hydrographic and diving support vessel, was on deployment in Samoa as part of the security being provided for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting last year.

King Charles' accommodation for the international event is situated on the same coastline not far from where the wreck of the Manawanui lies.

All crew were safely evacuated from the doomed vessel, but the incident damaged approximately 5000 square metres of coral reef and spilled around 200,000 litres of diesel into the ocean affecting coastal fishing grounds, and forcing locals to have to travel to nearby districts, such as Siumu, to fish at considerable added expense.

Since then elders of the affected communities have been very vocal, demanding fair compensation and insisting the Manawanui wreck be removed from their reef despite the Samoa government declaring it will remain where it lies.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says the payment this week was in response to a direct request from the Government of Samoa.

"We have responded to the government of Samoa's request in full and with good faith. We have always said we will do the right thing," Peters says.

"We recognize the impact the sinking has had on local communities and acknowledge the disruption it caused."

Peters said New Zealand continues to work with Samoa on decisions around the ship and its future.

Samoa's parliament recently held its first sitting since the general election, during which the first reading of the national budget was tabled.

Samoan Minister for Finance Mulipola Anarosa Molioo Ale thanked the New Zealand government "for this very generous donation and other help yet to come".

Samoa's parliament is expected to reconvene next week to continue deliberations, including passing the budget that will allocate funds for Manawanui compensation.