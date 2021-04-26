Repatriation flight from US for 100 Samoa residents cancelled

Apia, SAMOA — The repatriation flight that was to bring in 100 Samoans from the United States this week has been cancelled.

The Chairman of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Agafili Shem Leo has confirmed the flight has been cancelled as the Fiji Airways that was to fly the passengers in faces a lockdown due to new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The flight was to bring home 110 Samoans from the United States.

Agafili is urging those booked on that flight not to cancel their bookings but to negotiate with Fiji Airways for other possible flights in the near future.

