Northern Mariana Islands' mayors unite against seabed mining

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The mayors of Saipan, Tinian and Aguiguan, Rota, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Islands (CNMI) have joined ranks against proposed seabed mining in the territory's waters.

They are saying that too many environmental and economic questions remain unanswered for the federal government to move forward.

In a joint statement, Saipan Mayor Ramon "RB" Jose Blas Camacho, Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Edwin Aldan, Rota Mayor Aubry Hocog, and Northern Islands Mayor Valentino Taisacan formally registered their opposition with the federal government.

"As the Mayors of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, we write to formally express our strong opposition to any proposed seabed mining activities within the waters of the CNMI," they said in their letter to Jennifer Miller of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management-Pacific Region, dated 10 September.

The mayors said there has been a "serious lack of clear and reliable information" provided to the CNMI and its local governments on the potential environmental, economic, and social impacts of seabed mining.

They said no comprehensive environmental impact assessments, scientific studies, or long-term monitoring plans have been presented showing how the Commonwealth's marine ecosystems would be protected.

The mayors also questioned what the CNMI stands to gain economically.

"Equally concerning is the lack of transparency regarding any benefits to the CNMI," they said.

"There has been no clear explanation of how this activity would create jobs for our residents, generate meaningful revenue for our government, or provide long-term economic value to our islands."

They said the ocean is central to the livelihood, food security, and cultural heritage of the Commonwealth, with reefs, fisheries, and coastal waters supporting local fishermen, tourism, and subsistence activities.

The mayors also said local governments, community leaders, and residents have not been adequately consulted.

"Until complete environmental studies, economic analyses, and meaningful community consultations are conducted and made public, we strongly oppose any approval or advancement of seabed mining within CNMI waters," they said.

The unified stand comes as seabed mining has increasingly become a Marianas-wide issue, with Guam also seeking a formal role in federal decisions involving proposed mineral development in waters near the islands.

Meanwhile, Delegate Kimberlyn King-Hinds on Sept. 10 announced the Pacific Minerals Economic Security Act, or PACMESA, which would direct 50 percent of revenues from covered offshore mineral leases to eligible Pacific territories located within 200 nautical miles of a lease tract, with the other 50 percent going to the US Treasury.

King-Hinds said she neither supports nor opposes seabed mining, but described PACMESA as an "insurance policy" for Pacific territories if mining proceeds. The bill would also strengthen environmental bonding requirements and expand federal notification and consultation with the CNMI, Guam, and American Samoa.

The four mayors, however, made their position clear.

"Protecting our ocean today protects the future of our people, our economy, and our islands," they said.