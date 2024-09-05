Kuini Nga wai hono i te po named new Māori Queen as Kiingi Tuheitia laid to rest

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — King Tuheitia's youngest child and only daughter has been named as the eighth Māori monarch in a ceremony at Tuurangawaewae marae.

Tekau-maa-rua, the Kiingitanga advisory council, chose 27-year-old Kuini Nga wai hono i te po to succeed her father.

Thousands of mourners are in Ngaaruawaahia to attend the funeral of the Māori King Tuheitia, and the appointment of his successor.

Head of the Kiingitanga movement, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII died on Friday, aged 69, after heart surgery.

The formal ceremony to announce the king's successor began 10am, followed by the funeral service for Kiingi Tuheitia.