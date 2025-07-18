Hawaii Paddle Out Protest raising global awareness to dangers of deep sea mining

Pago Pago, AMERIAN SAMOA — A group of organizations are leading global activation efforts at Ala Moana Beach Park to raise awareness about deep-sea mining in American Samoa waters.

On Sunday, July 20, a paddle out will take place near Magic Island from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in protest to stop further progress toward deep-sea mining.

This comes after U.S. government officials have sought to fast-track approvals for deep-sea mining.

Organizers said Saturday’s paddle out is one of 30 synchronized events spanning 19 countries that are raising global awareness about the harmful risks the practice has on our oceans and marine life.

Hawaii’s paddle out will call on federal leaders to stop deep-sea mining off American Samoa and other U.S. waters, and rather support a moratorium on deep-sea mining in international waters.

Those who wish to attend the paddle out can register online here.

Public comments against deep-sea mining in American Samoa can be filed online here. Advocates still have about a month to comment on the proposal that would allow deep-sea mining.