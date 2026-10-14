Pacific News Briefs

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — China has rejected an allegation by the United States that it is backing malicious cyber activity that targets the Pacific Islands.

The allegation came in a series of statements from the US Embassy in Suva, which claimed that "in the Pacific Islands region, the United States continues to observe state-sponsored cyber threat actors linked to China targeting foreign governments, multilateral organizations, and telecommunications networks".

The US Embassy said that China remains an active and persistent cyber threat, and in a later post on X (formerly Twitter) said it recently informed Fiji's government and a regional organization based in Suva that the US had identified a suspected compromise of this organization's network between July and August 2026.

"Hackers with links to China maintained access to the organization's network over several days," the embassy said.

It claimed that data stolen through this activity provides China's intelligence services and malign actors access to sensitive information that compromises communications between Pacific Island countries and territories.

In response, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in New Zealand told RNZ Pacific that the claim was similar "disinformation" to what they had seen many previous times.

The spokesperson described the claim as politically motivated and aimed at sowing discord between China and countries in the region.

"China firmly opposes and combats hacking activities in accordance with [the] law. China also firmly opposes spreading disinformation for political agenda.

"It is no secret which country is the world's largest 'hacking empire' and 'eavesdropping empire', with a blemished record and solid evidence to prove it."

The spokesperson said cybersecurity is an issue of common concern for China and the US.

"We urge the US side to quit double standards and political manipulation, jointly tackle cybersecurity risks through equal-footed dialogue and consultation, and build a relationship characterized by peace, stability and mutual respect on cyber issues."

Meanwhile, Fiji's government said it was monitoring developments related to the reported cyberattack.

Ioane Naivalarua, the country's Minister for Policing and Communications, has urged the government, non-governmental organizations and the private sector to "harden the security" of their digital platforms.

SAMOA AIRPORT

Maota Airport in Samoa has officially reopened, more than two decades after regular flights were discontinued in 2000.

Samoa Global News reported that the restored services will connect Maota with Fagali'i and Faleolo.

Samoa Airport Authority CEO Faaofonuu Tumanuvao Evile Falefatu described the reopening as "a new start for Savai'i."

Prime Minister La'aulialemalietoa Leuatea Schmidt signaled plans for more aviation development.

He said Asau is being considered as an alternative international airport for Samoa, as, if Faleolo was faced with an emergency situation, there would be no alternative access into and out of Samoa.

ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BAND

The Asian Development Bank has signed a US$15 million package with a subsidiary of the Naoero Air Corporation.

The money — part loans and part reimbursable grant — will help Naoero Airlines' acquisition of a preowned Boeing 737-800, to replace an aging aircraft.

Naoero Air Corporation board chair Charleston Deiye said that the fleet modernisation marks an important step in strengthening the reliability and resilience of air connectivity across the Pacific.

COOK ISLANDS

The Cook Islands government has been getting precise, three-dimensional measurement of the shape of its land and near-shore environment.

The Prime Minister's Office said that the data provided a new evidence base for decision-making in areas like flooding, coastal hazards, and land use.

Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) uses laser pulses from an aircraft to measure the shape and elevation of land and the near-shore seabed in fine detail.

Prime Minister Mark Brown said the data will also be useful in climate advocacy, saying good data is a form of leverage.

He said it is the difference between asking to be believed, and being able to provide an evidentiary base that cannot be ignored.

MARSHALL ISLANDS

The Marshall Islands has opened its new permanent mission to the United Nations in New York, establishing a permanent, government-owned home for the island's diplomatic representation.

The mission reflects the Marshall Islands' long history with the United Nations, beginning 75 years ago during its time as a United Nations Trust Territory and continuing with its membership in the organization since 1991.

In a release, the President's Office said the acquisition of the mission building represents a significant investment in the Republic's diplomatic engagement with the United States, Pacific partners, and the broader international community.

SOLOMON ISLANDS

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Mathew Wale says his country will continue to speak up for West Papua, noting that it is an issue of justice and human rights.

His and other leaders' recent comments at the United Nations drew a response from Indonesia which rejected allegations of systematic human rights violations in Papua.

Wale told local media that reducing the local indigenous Melanesian population to become a minority in their own land is not right.

He said that the issue was not about politics, but standing with the Melanesian people.

WORLD RUGBY

World Rugby says Samoa's national teams will continue to participate in regional and international events under Lakapi Samoa.

A spokesperson said current discussions on the future of the sport's management in the country will not affect the national teams.

The spokesperson said work on confirming the way forward for the sport in Samoa continues, following the setting up of a new rival union three months ago.

World Rugby said Manu Samoa will compete at the Nations Cup in November as per the schedule.

(Source: RNZ Pacific)