Top U.S. Army recruiters honored photo & caption

The top 13 recruiting non-commissioned officers from the 1st quarter of fiscal year 2023 were recognized in Washington, DC earlier this month, and included American Samoa’s very own Sgt. First Class Shaun Salanoa. They toured the Pentagon and the U.S. Capitol, explored the National Mall and Arlington National Cemetery, and visited the National Museum of the United States Army. “Their hard work does not go unnoticed.” [USAREC photo]