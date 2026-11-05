Local U.S. Navy sailor promoted

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Auvaa Chan Sio has been promoted to Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Third Class (E-4) through the United States Navy’s Meritorious Advancement Program (MAP). Auva’a is the daughter of Felafoai and Titoi Chan of Pava’ai.

During USS George Washington’s 2025 deployment in the U.S. Seventh Fleet area of responsibility, Auva’a served as Topside Safety Petty Officer, where she directly contributed to the safe and efficient launch of 4,417 fixed-wing aircraft sorties with zero mishaps.

She also operated two catapults and their associated equipment in support of two major work centers, helping maintain a 98% equipment readiness rate.

