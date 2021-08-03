Dear Editor,

Self-determination is a sacred principle in international law and it's enshrined in the United Nations Charter to which the U.S. subscribes.

There are many arguments Charles Alailima has made, including those carried in yesterday's Samoa News, but I have never seen anywhere where he has addressed the issue of ignoring the American Samoa people's right to self-determination.

All other arguments do not matter and I shall not address them until such time as he has answered the question of taking away our people's right to self-determination.

With Respect,

Uifa'atali Amata