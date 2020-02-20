Tropical Depression 09F forecast to move just south of Tutuila today

Here is the latest forecast track of Tropical Disturbance 09F.

The latest forecast track is for center of the system to move just south of Tutuila today. However strong winds, potentially damaging, are forecast today for American Samoa along with heavy rainfall.

Please note, the numbers in the picture indicate Tropical Cyclone 1 and 2, equivalent to a Tropical Storm, which may strengthen to that level as it moves southward.