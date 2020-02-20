Ads by Google Ads by Google
Tropical Depression 09F forecast to move just south of Tutuila today

Thu, 02/20/2020 - 12:36pm
National Weather Service graphic
By 
Samoa News staff
reporters@samoanews.com

Here is the latest forecast track of Tropical Disturbance 09F.

The latest forecast track is for center of the system to move just south of Tutuila today. However strong winds, potentially damaging, are forecast today for American Samoa along with heavy rainfall.

Please note, the numbers in the picture indicate Tropical Cyclone 1 and 2, equivalent to a Tropical Storm, which may strengthen to that level as it moves southward.

 

