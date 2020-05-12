Public Safety Week highlights keeping American Samoa secure

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Last week, Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga signed a proclamation declaring May 10- 16 as Public Safety Week in American Samoa in celebration of the contributions of American Samoa’s police force of past, present and future to the security of our society and harmony in the communities.

Lolo notes that members of the law enforcement agency of the Department of Public Safety play an important role in safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the citizens of our community.

He said it’s “important that all citizens know and understand the problems, duties and responsibilities of their police department, and that members of our department recognize their duty to serve the people by safeguarding life and property, protecting them against violence or disorder, and protecting the innocent against deception and the weak against oppression or intimidation.”

The governor urged residents to appreciate law enforcement officers, civilian personnel, Commissioners of past and present, who by their faithful and loyal devotion to their communities, have maintained the rights and security of all citizens of American Samoa.