Looking back at 2019 — The 2Samoas make international headlines

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — There’s no debate over what made it to the top of the heap as the most significant story of the year for 2019 — it is the measles epidemic in Samoa that made it to international news, while in American Samoa the outbreak has thus far been contained thanks to a diligent vaccination program. We pray that the worst has passed.

American Samoa’s citizenship issue played big both at home and overseas toward the end of 2019. But for most of the year, court stories have center stage with arrests for meth use and sales, as well as domestic violence and sex abuse often landing on the front pages of Samoa News.

Looking back at each issue is a snapshot of what will become the history of our territory. Here’s your look at 2019:

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi comforting a young girl admitted for measles at the Tuasivi Hospital earlier this month. The Prime Minister with 5 of his Cabinet Ministers visited the six hospitals in Savaii including Tuasivi, Avao, Safotu, Sataua, Foilalo and Satupaitea as well as the Special Measles Center at the old Vaipouli College and a number of Fixed Sites on the island set up for vaccinations. [photo: Samoa Secretariat)

JANUARY

Retired Associate Judge Logoai selected to fill vacant Manu’a senate seat

Savali Talavou Ale — unchallenged — retains House Speaker post

Fiti Sunia appointed as new Associate Justice of the High Court

Toeava brothers and 3 former cops charged with alleged TCF drug operation

Traditional leaders object to Logoai’s selection as senator

Logoai sworn in as one of two Manu’a #1 senators, despite objections

Gov: ASTCA now fully owns Am Samoa branching unit of Hawaiki cable

Retirement Fund owns the AS branching unit of Hawaiki Cable, says board chairman

Tuaolo wants AG and Immigration to address the issue of overstayers

Man charged - woman tells cops he would beat her, leaving her for dead

Three TCF escapees tell the court they walked out because they were hungry

Low salary blamed for poor response to veterinarian ad

Fagatogo Pavilion dispute begins with objection to tin barricade

Lolo calls for ‘effective strategies’ to combat drug and weapons problem

Manu’a Senator Nuanuaolefeagaiga announces candidacy for governor

ASDOE suspends - then reinstates - ASHSAA sports program

FEBRUARY

Senators voice concerns about the influx of Asian immigrants

Man accused of raping his biological daughter

Man from Samoa convicted of sex crimes is ordered to depart the territory

Trial for former Retirement Fund exec director Luatua set for next week

Video of inmates in a drinking session at TCF surfaces on social media

Case against former Retirement Fund exec dismissed without prejudice

THS students, parents, teachers object to nearby Army Reserve shooting range

Nat’l Park lease case between Pago Village Council and Tuaolo Meko continues

Legal battle over the reduction of Large Vessel Prohibited Area moves forward

Siaumau trial begins — accused of shooting at a police unit

Governor Lolo not in Washington D.C. — health issues cited

MARCH

Argosy’s student financial aid programs have been terminated

Statement from Lt. Governor gives no details on Gov. Lolo’s condition

Court dismisses the most serious of charges against Siaumau

Fight breaks out following a debate over meth

Uncle is arrested for alleged sexual acts with 11-yr-old niece

Jury hands down unanimous guilty verdict for Thomas Siaumau

Argosy University shut down on Friday

Tuaolo says Lolo underwent surgery and is recovering

Samoan man arrested in WA for raping a 15-yr-old family member

2019 Samoa News Spelling Bee winner is MaoZache Taufete’e

We knew Christina Koch back when — next week she’ll be walking in space

This year’s Flag Day celebration will be a one-day event

University of Hawaii reaches out to stranded Argosy students

Cop charged with two felonies — allegedly allowed TCF escape

Only US citizens and nationals eligible for Medicaid off island referral

APRIL

Senate discusses proposed increases to Retirement Fund contributions

Guam court denies ANZ’s motion to dismiss suit brought by American Samoans

Jury delivers ‘not guilty’ verdict in former DOE employee Sonny Tui drug trial

2019 Flag Day Fautasi Race is set for Saturday — 11 longboats will row

Case of former teacher accused of sexual misconduct dismissed with prejudice

Father of six pleads guilty to sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

Paepaeulupoo from Aua wins 2019 Flag Day fautasi championship

Army Reserve’s indoor rifle range to open in American Samoa

Matasaua crew rescued hours after the race

Starkist isn’t going anywhere, says company president and CEO

Samoa village imposes $2K fine on untitled wife beaters

Jury selection in sex case involving 67-yr-old man and 9-yr-old girl

DOC says closure of remaining cannery would bring economic disaster

Local attorney arrested and charged with felony stealing and embezzlement

Soldiers celebrate the Army Reserve’s 111th birthday

ASG says cultural fishing rights are protected by the Deeds

Miss SOFIAS 2019-2020 is Vanessa Taamu Simanu

Court sentences man convicted of raping his partner and pointing a gun at her

MAY

American Samoa man pleads guilty in federal meth case

ASCC hosts Breadfruit Agroforestry workshop

Expansion of the Army Reserve establishes Pacific stronghold

Thomas Siaumau sentenced to 30 years straight time for police car shooting

New initiative introduced by Gov’s Drug Control Office kicks off

ANZ files counterclaim against 3 American Samoans

Amata announces Congressional Medicaid hearing for Insular Areas

North Korean vessel seized by feds enters Port of Pago Pago

ASG to begin regulating money transfer businesses

Elisara Pita Elisara is new ASG Chief of Customs

Traps set up to control myna bird population

Post office drug bust nets huge quantity of crystal meth

2009 tsunami intensified rising sea levels; Am Samoa now sinking

Man says he stole money from his parents to buy meth at Le Aute

StarKist says a fine of over $50 million would cripple them

TCF inmate tests positive for meth

Rep. Andra Samoa uses her Fono allowance to give back to her county

LBJ nurses get their overtime — finally

Man admits to sexually abusing his best friend’s 16-yr-old daughter

JUNE

LBJ suspends facility fees — only ER and pharmacy are still charging

No WorldTeach volunteer teachers for the new school year

Charges filed against DYWA director in domestic violence case

“MAMA” files motion to suppress evidence

Samoa’s churches urged to help stop violence against women

Man pleads guilty to possession of meth and weed

DHS investigates case involving sex-for-money and 4 high-ranking chiefs

What is being done for local students set to graduate from defunct Argosy Univ?

Rally against domestic violence draws a crowd in Fagatogo

Fisheries Service: Deed of Cession does not protect fishing rights

AG’s office proposes changes to some immigration services

Overstayer charged with raping his 16-yr-old niece

American Samoa high schools celebrate graduation season

Fire consumes Ofu, Manu’a power plant

Court wrangling continues as StarKist fights to reduce $100 million fine

Samoan nurses plead guilty to manslaughter in MMR baby deaths

Public appeals for veterinarian and consistent spay and neuter services

Man on probation arrested and charged with drug possession

JULY

Overstayer who had sex with 15-yr-old pleads guilty to sexual abuse

South Pacific Tuna to sell more than half its purse seine fleet

ASPA says it continues to face “cash flow” challenges

Mission of Hope offers free medical clinics in the 2Samoas

Samoa 2019 XVI Pacific Games open in spectacular fashion

Sen. Satele: If Gov Lolo has serious health issues, he should step down

Another young drug offender sentenced to TCF; still no rehab facilities

Possession of one marijuana joint nets woman 5 years probation

Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga returns home after off island treatment

Man accused of assaulting his wife with a metal pipe

Escapee Thomas Siaumau turns himself in

Co-defendant in Taputimu sex case sentenced; Sunia calls crime ‘unspeakable’

LBJ didn’t get its ASG subsidy for the first half of FY 2019

ASG injects $1.85m into Territorial Bank without Fono appropriation

Court denies motion to dismiss case involving CBD intercepted at airport

Ringleader in food stamp fraud case sentenced to 14 years

Fed assessment of LBJ: It’s “in a state of failure”

TBAS responds to complaints about debit card transactions

ASG donates $100K to Manu Samoa

I’aulualo and Tapa’au team officially throw their names on the 2020 ballot

Medicaid refunds $8.4 million to LBJ under ACA Disaster Relief Act

First female team officially declares bid for the 2020 governor’s race

AUGUST

Inter-island ferry service gets new fed designation

Samoa cop charged with bribery in case involving Am Samoa

Man accused of smuggling drugs into TCF

Guilty pleas entered in sexual assault case involving two 14-year-old girls

Let the games begin: Local campaign smearing on social media

Hawaii Sea Grant seeks to increase public awareness of sea level rise

Am Samoa’s population has dropped by over 1,000 based on DOC stats

Decline of local veterinary clinic services continues

Court appoints Independent Prosecutor in Jonathan Fanene case

Bank of Hawaii set to close down all local operations by the end of the week

Woman pleads out in meth possession case

Uncle charged with sodomy and sexual abuse of niece

Emotions run high as changes are made to Fagatogo’s Malaeoletalu

Federal court ‘inclined’ to impose $100M fine against StarKist

The Rock announces wedding on Instagram

ASTCA awarded over $14M for affordable broadband

Lolo proposes to increase the salaries for Gov and Lt Gov

SEPTEMBER

Deadlines loom for using Medicaid’s off island medical funding

Man arrested for assaulting his wife over alleged adultery

DPS detective charged after alleged suicide attempt

Three lawmakers file complaint in High Court over bond issues

Vailoatai designer makes history at London Pacific Fashion Week

High Court strips Uiagalelei Iona of family title

Lolo proposes increases for 12 ASG department directors

Pago burglar says he traded some of the loot for meth at “Le Aute”

Governors of the 5 territories plead for extension of 100% Medicaid coverage

Lack of local nurses and doctors continues to be a challenge for LBJ

Alleged beating of a Nuuuli couple by church members results in arrests

Five contestants will vie for Miss American Samoa crown

ASCC subsidy continues to dwindle

Medicaid receives approval for off-island accommodations

Hope Dialysis Center opens

2009 tsunami anniversary: 10 years later we still remember

Epifania Petelo is the new Miss American Samoa

OCTOBER

Fono building update: Cost increases to $35 million

Edney Apulu is the 2020 Territorial Teacher of the Year

One year after, Utu Abe Malae remembered

What tattoos really do to our bodies’ immune systems

Woman jumps out of moving car after husband threatened to kill her

Alleged raid at TCF

White Sunday services across the island

Wise Honest sold for scrap, departs American Samoa

It’s that time of the year — palolo

Lolo establishes ASG Minimum Wage Task Force

Horrific stories continue to pour in about ASG Veterinary Clinic

Freeze on increments for locally funded positions is lifted

Case against man accused of trying to kill his wife is now in court

Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl

Outbreak of measles in Samoa prompts doctors to publicize symptoms

U.S. certified veterinarian will be on island next week

Tisa’s Tattoo Fest becomes more than a celebration of Tatau Art

Survivability of the cannery at the forefront of 180th Council Meeting

Normal to above normal cyclone season predicted

NOVEMBER

DOH spearheading efforts to prevent measles in Am Samoa

Local businesses say “not the right time” for a minimum wage increase

Chief Immigration Officer Peseta Fuimaono arrested and charged

Medicaid winds down off-Island referral and other services

Lolo to GAO: We will NOT enforce next minimum wage hike

Samoa continues its strong measles prevention program

Elite local boxer arrested for alleged assault of high school student

Prevent measles outbreak in American Samoa — it can be deadly

Samoa Airways dispels rumors of measles travel ban

Two men arrested after drugs, guns and money found in vehicle

MEASLES UPDATE: Two suspected cases in American Samoa

ASVB executive director David Vaeafe is out

Gov’t charges third man for drugs found at Siaumau family compound

Measles spreading like ‘wildfire’ in Samoa

Around 300 field workers to be hired in Am Samoa for 2020 Census

Measles is here in American Samoa, says DOH — Don’t Wait, Vaccinate

Underground power line fault caused 24-hour ASPA power outages

Alleged PX thieves, now also facing possible drug charges

Additional month of 100% Medicaid match after feds pass extension

Mass measles vaccinations continue in Samoa

45 year-old father of 4 pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 15-yr-old

Chief Immigration Officer’s criminal case bound over to High Court

Samoa calling for help amid measles epidemic

Former TCF Watch Commander found guilty of criminal fraud

Samoa measles epidemic worsens with 24 children now dead

Sexual abuser ordered to leave the territory immediately

SAMOA MEASLES UPDATE: Death toll rises to 32

Two US Army Reservists charged with stealing and meth possession

SAMOA MEASLES UPDATE: Death toll rises to 33

Thanksgiving in American Samoa marked with prayer and celebration

DECEMBER

Petition in case of imprisoned former ASCC teacher is transferred to D.C.

Deaths in Samoa continue to climb — with 53 deaths now reported

Aunu’u residents are exempt from paying water bills

ASG launches fundraiser to assist with Samoa measles epidemic

SAMOA MEASLES UPDATE: Fatalities now at 60

Dept. of Health says border protection is top challenge

Be cautious about measles ‘news’ being shared on social media

No new measles cases and no deaths reported in American Samoa

Iliili woman charged with meth possession and intent to distribute

Medicaid agreement reached with $336 million for Am Samoa

DoH launches “all-out mass vaccination” push

Meth so prevalent there is now a Samoan name for it

“Manuia Le Kerisimasi” from the top of Aoloau village — Christmas lights

Federal judge rules American Samoans are U.S. citizens

10 measles cases confirmed for American Samoa

Gov’t fundraising for Samoa ends — more than $250,000 collected

Enforcement stayed on citizenship ruling — appeal pending

Frist Lady leads Governor’s Office’s annual Christmas visitations

Measles death toll in Samoa rises to 75

Arts Council 42nd Annual Holiday Music Festival — the show will go on

ASPA agrees to pay back wages over $110K due to 180 employees

American Samoa Economic Development Tax Credit extended

Young man allegedly uses his GI savings to start drug operation

Members of the Nuuuli Church of Christ convicted of assault

Congress passes $168 Million in Medicaid funds for Am Samoa

81 measles related deaths to date in Samoa (as of Dec. 26)