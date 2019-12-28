Looking back at 2019 — The 2Samoas make international headlines
Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — There’s no debate over what made it to the top of the heap as the most significant story of the year for 2019 — it is the measles epidemic in Samoa that made it to international news, while in American Samoa the outbreak has thus far been contained thanks to a diligent vaccination program. We pray that the worst has passed.
American Samoa’s citizenship issue played big both at home and overseas toward the end of 2019. But for most of the year, court stories have center stage with arrests for meth use and sales, as well as domestic violence and sex abuse often landing on the front pages of Samoa News.
Looking back at each issue is a snapshot of what will become the history of our territory. Here’s your look at 2019:
Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi comforting a young girl admitted for measles at the Tuasivi Hospital earlier this month. The Prime Minister with 5 of his Cabinet Ministers visited the six hospitals in Savaii including Tuasivi, Avao, Safotu, Sataua, Foilalo and Satupaitea as well as the Special Measles Center at the old Vaipouli College and a number of Fixed Sites on the island set up for vaccinations. [photo: Samoa Secretariat)
JANUARY
Retired Associate Judge Logoai selected to fill vacant Manu’a senate seat
Savali Talavou Ale — unchallenged — retains House Speaker post
Fiti Sunia appointed as new Associate Justice of the High Court
Toeava brothers and 3 former cops charged with alleged TCF drug operation
Traditional leaders object to Logoai’s selection as senator
Logoai sworn in as one of two Manu’a #1 senators, despite objections
Gov: ASTCA now fully owns Am Samoa branching unit of Hawaiki cable
Retirement Fund owns the AS branching unit of Hawaiki Cable, says board chairman
Tuaolo wants AG and Immigration to address the issue of overstayers
Man charged - woman tells cops he would beat her, leaving her for dead
Three TCF escapees tell the court they walked out because they were hungry
Low salary blamed for poor response to veterinarian ad
Fagatogo Pavilion dispute begins with objection to tin barricade
Lolo calls for ‘effective strategies’ to combat drug and weapons problem
Manu’a Senator Nuanuaolefeagaiga announces candidacy for governor
ASDOE suspends - then reinstates - ASHSAA sports program
FEBRUARY
Senators voice concerns about the influx of Asian immigrants
Man accused of raping his biological daughter
Man from Samoa convicted of sex crimes is ordered to depart the territory
Trial for former Retirement Fund exec director Luatua set for next week
Video of inmates in a drinking session at TCF surfaces on social media
Case against former Retirement Fund exec dismissed without prejudice
THS students, parents, teachers object to nearby Army Reserve shooting range
Nat’l Park lease case between Pago Village Council and Tuaolo Meko continues
Legal battle over the reduction of Large Vessel Prohibited Area moves forward
Siaumau trial begins — accused of shooting at a police unit
Governor Lolo not in Washington D.C. — health issues cited
MARCH
Argosy’s student financial aid programs have been terminated
Statement from Lt. Governor gives no details on Gov. Lolo’s condition
Court dismisses the most serious of charges against Siaumau
Fight breaks out following a debate over meth
Uncle is arrested for alleged sexual acts with 11-yr-old niece
Jury hands down unanimous guilty verdict for Thomas Siaumau
Argosy University shut down on Friday
Tuaolo says Lolo underwent surgery and is recovering
Samoan man arrested in WA for raping a 15-yr-old family member
2019 Samoa News Spelling Bee winner is MaoZache Taufete’e
We knew Christina Koch back when — next week she’ll be walking in space
This year’s Flag Day celebration will be a one-day event
University of Hawaii reaches out to stranded Argosy students
Cop charged with two felonies — allegedly allowed TCF escape
Only US citizens and nationals eligible for Medicaid off island referral
APRIL
Senate discusses proposed increases to Retirement Fund contributions
Guam court denies ANZ’s motion to dismiss suit brought by American Samoans
Jury delivers ‘not guilty’ verdict in former DOE employee Sonny Tui drug trial
2019 Flag Day Fautasi Race is set for Saturday — 11 longboats will row
Case of former teacher accused of sexual misconduct dismissed with prejudice
Father of six pleads guilty to sexually abusing 13-year-old girl
Paepaeulupoo from Aua wins 2019 Flag Day fautasi championship
Army Reserve’s indoor rifle range to open in American Samoa
Matasaua crew rescued hours after the race
Starkist isn’t going anywhere, says company president and CEO
Samoa village imposes $2K fine on untitled wife beaters
Jury selection in sex case involving 67-yr-old man and 9-yr-old girl
DOC says closure of remaining cannery would bring economic disaster
Local attorney arrested and charged with felony stealing and embezzlement
Soldiers celebrate the Army Reserve’s 111th birthday
ASG says cultural fishing rights are protected by the Deeds
Miss SOFIAS 2019-2020 is Vanessa Taamu Simanu
Court sentences man convicted of raping his partner and pointing a gun at her
MAY
American Samoa man pleads guilty in federal meth case
ASCC hosts Breadfruit Agroforestry workshop
Expansion of the Army Reserve establishes Pacific stronghold
Thomas Siaumau sentenced to 30 years straight time for police car shooting
New initiative introduced by Gov’s Drug Control Office kicks off
ANZ files counterclaim against 3 American Samoans
Amata announces Congressional Medicaid hearing for Insular Areas
North Korean vessel seized by feds enters Port of Pago Pago
ASG to begin regulating money transfer businesses
Elisara Pita Elisara is new ASG Chief of Customs
Traps set up to control myna bird population
Post office drug bust nets huge quantity of crystal meth
2009 tsunami intensified rising sea levels; Am Samoa now sinking
Man says he stole money from his parents to buy meth at Le Aute
StarKist says a fine of over $50 million would cripple them
TCF inmate tests positive for meth
Rep. Andra Samoa uses her Fono allowance to give back to her county
LBJ nurses get their overtime — finally
Man admits to sexually abusing his best friend’s 16-yr-old daughter
JUNE
LBJ suspends facility fees — only ER and pharmacy are still charging
No WorldTeach volunteer teachers for the new school year
Charges filed against DYWA director in domestic violence case
“MAMA” files motion to suppress evidence
Samoa’s churches urged to help stop violence against women
Man pleads guilty to possession of meth and weed
DHS investigates case involving sex-for-money and 4 high-ranking chiefs
What is being done for local students set to graduate from defunct Argosy Univ?
Rally against domestic violence draws a crowd in Fagatogo
Fisheries Service: Deed of Cession does not protect fishing rights
AG’s office proposes changes to some immigration services
Overstayer charged with raping his 16-yr-old niece
American Samoa high schools celebrate graduation season
Fire consumes Ofu, Manu’a power plant
Court wrangling continues as StarKist fights to reduce $100 million fine
Samoan nurses plead guilty to manslaughter in MMR baby deaths
Public appeals for veterinarian and consistent spay and neuter services
Man on probation arrested and charged with drug possession
JULY
Overstayer who had sex with 15-yr-old pleads guilty to sexual abuse
South Pacific Tuna to sell more than half its purse seine fleet
ASPA says it continues to face “cash flow” challenges
Mission of Hope offers free medical clinics in the 2Samoas
Samoa 2019 XVI Pacific Games open in spectacular fashion
Sen. Satele: If Gov Lolo has serious health issues, he should step down
Another young drug offender sentenced to TCF; still no rehab facilities
Possession of one marijuana joint nets woman 5 years probation
Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga returns home after off island treatment
Man accused of assaulting his wife with a metal pipe
Escapee Thomas Siaumau turns himself in
Co-defendant in Taputimu sex case sentenced; Sunia calls crime ‘unspeakable’
LBJ didn’t get its ASG subsidy for the first half of FY 2019
ASG injects $1.85m into Territorial Bank without Fono appropriation
Court denies motion to dismiss case involving CBD intercepted at airport
Ringleader in food stamp fraud case sentenced to 14 years
Fed assessment of LBJ: It’s “in a state of failure”
TBAS responds to complaints about debit card transactions
ASG donates $100K to Manu Samoa
I’aulualo and Tapa’au team officially throw their names on the 2020 ballot
Medicaid refunds $8.4 million to LBJ under ACA Disaster Relief Act
First female team officially declares bid for the 2020 governor’s race
AUGUST
Inter-island ferry service gets new fed designation
Samoa cop charged with bribery in case involving Am Samoa
Man accused of smuggling drugs into TCF
Guilty pleas entered in sexual assault case involving two 14-year-old girls
Let the games begin: Local campaign smearing on social media
Hawaii Sea Grant seeks to increase public awareness of sea level rise
Am Samoa’s population has dropped by over 1,000 based on DOC stats
Decline of local veterinary clinic services continues
Court appoints Independent Prosecutor in Jonathan Fanene case
Bank of Hawaii set to close down all local operations by the end of the week
Woman pleads out in meth possession case
Uncle charged with sodomy and sexual abuse of niece
Emotions run high as changes are made to Fagatogo’s Malaeoletalu
Federal court ‘inclined’ to impose $100M fine against StarKist
The Rock announces wedding on Instagram
ASTCA awarded over $14M for affordable broadband
Lolo proposes to increase the salaries for Gov and Lt Gov
SEPTEMBER
Deadlines loom for using Medicaid’s off island medical funding
Man arrested for assaulting his wife over alleged adultery
DPS detective charged after alleged suicide attempt
Three lawmakers file complaint in High Court over bond issues
Vailoatai designer makes history at London Pacific Fashion Week
High Court strips Uiagalelei Iona of family title
Lolo proposes increases for 12 ASG department directors
Pago burglar says he traded some of the loot for meth at “Le Aute”
Governors of the 5 territories plead for extension of 100% Medicaid coverage
Lack of local nurses and doctors continues to be a challenge for LBJ
Alleged beating of a Nuuuli couple by church members results in arrests
Five contestants will vie for Miss American Samoa crown
ASCC subsidy continues to dwindle
Medicaid receives approval for off-island accommodations
Hope Dialysis Center opens
2009 tsunami anniversary: 10 years later we still remember
Epifania Petelo is the new Miss American Samoa
OCTOBER
Fono building update: Cost increases to $35 million
Edney Apulu is the 2020 Territorial Teacher of the Year
One year after, Utu Abe Malae remembered
What tattoos really do to our bodies’ immune systems
Woman jumps out of moving car after husband threatened to kill her
Alleged raid at TCF
White Sunday services across the island
Wise Honest sold for scrap, departs American Samoa
It’s that time of the year — palolo
Lolo establishes ASG Minimum Wage Task Force
Horrific stories continue to pour in about ASG Veterinary Clinic
Freeze on increments for locally funded positions is lifted
Case against man accused of trying to kill his wife is now in court
Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl
Outbreak of measles in Samoa prompts doctors to publicize symptoms
U.S. certified veterinarian will be on island next week
Tisa’s Tattoo Fest becomes more than a celebration of Tatau Art
Survivability of the cannery at the forefront of 180th Council Meeting
Normal to above normal cyclone season predicted
NOVEMBER
DOH spearheading efforts to prevent measles in Am Samoa
Local businesses say “not the right time” for a minimum wage increase
Chief Immigration Officer Peseta Fuimaono arrested and charged
Medicaid winds down off-Island referral and other services
Lolo to GAO: We will NOT enforce next minimum wage hike
Samoa continues its strong measles prevention program
Elite local boxer arrested for alleged assault of high school student
Prevent measles outbreak in American Samoa — it can be deadly
Samoa Airways dispels rumors of measles travel ban
Two men arrested after drugs, guns and money found in vehicle
MEASLES UPDATE: Two suspected cases in American Samoa
ASVB executive director David Vaeafe is out
Gov’t charges third man for drugs found at Siaumau family compound
Measles spreading like ‘wildfire’ in Samoa
Around 300 field workers to be hired in Am Samoa for 2020 Census
Measles is here in American Samoa, says DOH — Don’t Wait, Vaccinate
Underground power line fault caused 24-hour ASPA power outages
Alleged PX thieves, now also facing possible drug charges
Additional month of 100% Medicaid match after feds pass extension
Mass measles vaccinations continue in Samoa
45 year-old father of 4 pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 15-yr-old
Chief Immigration Officer’s criminal case bound over to High Court
Samoa calling for help amid measles epidemic
Former TCF Watch Commander found guilty of criminal fraud
Samoa measles epidemic worsens with 24 children now dead
Sexual abuser ordered to leave the territory immediately
SAMOA MEASLES UPDATE: Death toll rises to 32
Two US Army Reservists charged with stealing and meth possession
SAMOA MEASLES UPDATE: Death toll rises to 33
Thanksgiving in American Samoa marked with prayer and celebration
DECEMBER
Petition in case of imprisoned former ASCC teacher is transferred to D.C.
Deaths in Samoa continue to climb — with 53 deaths now reported
Aunu’u residents are exempt from paying water bills
ASG launches fundraiser to assist with Samoa measles epidemic
SAMOA MEASLES UPDATE: Fatalities now at 60
Dept. of Health says border protection is top challenge
Be cautious about measles ‘news’ being shared on social media
No new measles cases and no deaths reported in American Samoa
Iliili woman charged with meth possession and intent to distribute
Medicaid agreement reached with $336 million for Am Samoa
DoH launches “all-out mass vaccination” push
Meth so prevalent there is now a Samoan name for it
“Manuia Le Kerisimasi” from the top of Aoloau village — Christmas lights
Federal judge rules American Samoans are U.S. citizens
10 measles cases confirmed for American Samoa
Gov’t fundraising for Samoa ends — more than $250,000 collected
Enforcement stayed on citizenship ruling — appeal pending
Frist Lady leads Governor’s Office’s annual Christmas visitations
Measles death toll in Samoa rises to 75
Arts Council 42nd Annual Holiday Music Festival — the show will go on
ASPA agrees to pay back wages over $110K due to 180 employees
American Samoa Economic Development Tax Credit extended
Young man allegedly uses his GI savings to start drug operation
Members of the Nuuuli Church of Christ convicted of assault
Congress passes $168 Million in Medicaid funds for Am Samoa
81 measles related deaths to date in Samoa (as of Dec. 26)