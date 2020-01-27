Leone HS students make generous donation to DHSS Homeless Shelter

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Director of the Department of Human and Social Services (DHSS) Muavaefaatasi John Suisala was pleased to announce last week, a generous donation from Leone High School students who are members of the Lions student council; the Close Up Club; the Junior Statesmen of America Club; and the HOSA Club.

Leone High School student advisors Mikaela Saelua and Neesha Masoli presented the donation late last Friday at the DHSS Homeless Shelter in Tafuna, on behalf of the students.

Included were 16 baskets containing canned goods and hygiene products collected through a special ‘student drive’ for the Homeless Shelter.

On behalf of Pa'ulia Pelenato, Acting Assistant Director for DHSS' Children and Family Services Division which manages the Homeless Shelter, as well as the management team and staff of DHSS, “I would like to extend our sincerest appreciation and Fa'afetai Tele to the students of Leone High School, particularly the members of the student council and the Close Up, JSA and HOSA Clubs for this generous donation,” said Muavaefaatasi. “We are very impressed with their level of commitment to charitable activities, and their sense of citizenship, and we hope that this is a major mood-booster for the students as giving and helping others is hugely empowering and fulfilling.”

Muavaefaatasi concluded, “We are also grateful to the principal and faculty of Leone High School for their support of student engagement, and for promoting social responsibility through giving and volunteerism among the student body.”