ASCC grads: Carry your ‘fue’ and ‘to’oto’o’ as far as you can go…”

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — During her special remarks at the American Samoa Community College’s 73rd Commencement ceremony last Friday morning, ASCC President Dr. Rosevonne Pato congratulated the graduating class of 2020 and welcomed all who attended the ceremony at the “Home of the Chiefs” at ASCC.

She told the audience, which included family and friends of the graduates that Friday’s graduation ceremony “marks a very historical event as it is the 50th anniversary” since ASCC was established in 1970.

“It celebrates with you this significant landmark — 50 years of history, 50 or more steps for you,” she told the graduates. “We all have made history today in being present in the year 2020.”

“But this year has not been an easy one. With the cancelation of schools at the end of last year with the measles epidemic, the closing of the borders early this year, with the worldwide [COVID-19] pandemic,” she pointed out.

“American Samoa has faced many challenges and road blocks,” she said noting that ASCC “faced huge obstacles and we were unable to hold the past two graduation commencements.”

And this is “due to the closure of the college and a full shift to online instruction, the wearing of masks, and the keeping social distancing,” she said. “But with all these — graduates, you have made it to today.”

She also said that the 50th year anniversary is marked with “the very first of its kind — an outdoor commencement on the American Samoa Community College malae.”

To the graduates, she said, “You indeed have made history today. I thank you for staying the course, for continuing to work towards this day. And for never giving up, despite all the obstacles and challenges you have faced.”

She also told the graduates that “you will from this point on look back and say, ‘I made it, through the toughest of times and I will continue my journey in service to my family, to my island, to my country and to all I meet’.”

“That’s what a Chief would do. Congratulations once again graduates. Remember, you graduate as a Chief — carry your ‘fue’ and ‘to’oto’o’ as far as you can go and move forward. Do not forget the blessings that you have been given today. And remember the values you have been taught by your parents, by your [church] ministers, and by your family and culture,” she told the graduates.

“Go with God, be humble, be strong, be focused and know your perspective and carry with you what you have learned throughout your life. And ‘Go Chiefs’,” was Dr. Pato’s final words to the graduates, before introducing Lt. Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga — also the governor-elect — who graduated at ASCC and moved on to further his education and begin his career.

Lemanu “has made history, 8 years ago, by being the first ASCC alumnus to hold the office of lieutenant governor. He has also made history in being the first alumnus to become the governor elect,” Dr. Pato told the audience.

Lemanu, who spoke on behalf of Gov. Lolo Matalasi Moliga — who at the time was attending the “Sogelau” monument compound dedication in Fagatogo — and the American Samoa government, commended the graduates achieving this goal in their lives and its something that they have been aiming for and also an achievement for their families and parents.

He pointed out that seeking further education is not going to be easy but urged them to be patient and keep forging ahead. He reminded graduates not to forget how they reached this achievement in their lives — and it was through support, help and prayers from their parents, families, churches, and friends.

Public high school teacher and also Territorial Teacher of the Year 2021, Mrs. Sabrina Suluai-Mahuka, was the commencement speaker.

She spoke of one’s “duty” including, “duty to the community”, telling the Class of 2020 that “you have a duty to go out and do good to lift up your people here in American Samoa.”

“Your duty to your community means going out in the workforce and fulfilling your job to the very best of your ability. Your duty to your community, means that you do your service for your people with integrity,” she said and also spoke about “duty to your family”.

[photo: Leua Aiono Frost]