Two local ASCC students selected to attend HEART Training

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — ASCC students Fouiamalo Luamanu and Lawrence Talatau, who are both sophomores, were selected to participate in the Health Equity Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) Research Training (HEART) program offered by the John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM). The program supports undergraduates and graduates in a Biomedical, Health, and Biology-related programs to expand their awareness and skill set in Data Science/AI/ML techniques, methods, and projects.

Health data analytics has increasingly advanced with new AI/ML methods, and a trained and specialized workforce is a priority. The HEART program is a pipeline to connect students interested in these fields to build critical skill sets. The students will receive scholarships, professional development, and training opportunities to add Data Science to enhance their competitiveness for jobs and future educational opportunities.

The HEART program is funded by the National Institutes of Health’s Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Consortium to Advance Health Equity and Researcher Diversity (AIM-AHEAD). The program is a collaborative effort between UH JABSOM, the American Samoa Community Cancer Coalition (ASCCC), American Samoa Community College (ASCC), Chaminade University of Honolulu (CUH), and the Northern Marianas College (NMC).