“Seko” Unutoa named superintendent at Alaska utility

Barrow, ALASKA — On April 13, 2021, Aniseko “Seko Unutoa of Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska was selected as the new BUS Superintendent of Barrow Utilities and Electric Cooperative, Inc. (BUECI). Mr. Unutoa succeeds former BUS Superintendent Timothy Russell who recently was promoted to General Manager.

Mr. Unutoa brings 17 years of experience working for the Cooperative. He has held positions including expeditor, BUS Plant Operator, Operator Performing Maintenance Tasks, and most recently has worked as BUS Chief of Maintenance since March 2012 before being promoted to BUS Superintendent.

He holds State of Alaska licenses in Water Distribution 1 and Wastewater Collection 2 and is active in the local community where he has served as a council member-Seat D on the city council, City of Utqiagvik since 2016. He has also served as a volunteer basketball and volleyball coach for Hopson Middle School and Barrow High School teams. In his free time, Seko can be found in any of the gyms around Utqiagvik working with youth, middle school, and high school kids. He also enjoys refereeing for local basketball leagues.

Married to Andrea Unutoa (Kanayurak) of Utqiagvik, Alaska, they have four girls: Arlene, Aiga, Ailepata, and AaRae. Unutoa hails from the beautiful village of Aua, the eldest of Mr. Faatauva'a and Mrs. Ailepata Unutoa of Aua, and was educated at Aua Elementary and Nu'uuli Voc Tech HS.