Bishop-elect Kolio Tumanuwao Etuale, kneeling as he is covered by a fine mat during the Penitential Rite — The Sign of Reconciliation as part of his ordination process presided over by Principal Consecrator Bishop Peter Brown, and Co-Consecrators Nuncio Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa (apostolic delegate), and Archbishop Alapati Lui Mataeliga of the Archdiocese of Samoa-Apia. [photo: LA Frost]