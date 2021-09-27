Rotaract Club of Pago Pago fundraiser photo & caption

The Cornhole Tournament was held in early September by the Rotaract Club of Pago Pago to raise funds to build a new public playground at Lions Park. It was their first major fundraiser towards their project. The project has been met with overwhelming support from local businesses, with Bluesky Communications making a cash donation of $15,000 and SOPAC Distributors, on behalf of Bud Light, donating over $10,000 in sponsorship. [Courtesy photo]