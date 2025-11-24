Professional Learning Communities Coordinating Team (PLCCT) and ASDOE Teacher Quality Office photo & caption
Mon, 11/24/2025 - 7:07am
The PLC Thanksgiving Bash was hosted by the Professional Learning Communities Coordinating Team (PLCCT) and ASDOE Teacher Quality Office to promote collaboration and student centered learning through proactive professional development of best practices across all content areas. PLCCT is led by Dr. Crystal Simanu, Chairwoman Loreta Atonio, and Vice Chairwoman Valasi Ah See. [courtesy photo]