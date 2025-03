Pava’ia’I village’s new $200,000 “Le Fale o Latiā” was dedicated this week. Senator Tuanaitau Malaki Togiola presided over the ceremony in Pago Pago. The event featured participation from the chiefs and untitled men of Pava’ia’i, Fono leaders, and community members. Church ministers from Pava’ia’i blessed the vessel. [courtesy photo]