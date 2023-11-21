Opening Ceremony of the 2023 Pacific Games photo & caption

These lovely Melanesian Solomon ladies smile for the Samoa News camera before taking to the stage during the Opening Ceremony of the 2023 Pacific Games in Honiara, Solomon Islands, on Sunday, November 19, 2023. Cultural entertainment was part of the event that officially opened the 17th Pacific Games. Coverage of the games is brought to you by Paramount Builders and the American Samoa National Olympic Committee (ASNOC). [photo: Asi A. Fa'asau]