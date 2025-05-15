Litia Godinet selected for Pacific Oceania BJK Cup Team

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — The American Samoa Tennis Association is proud to announce that Litia Godinet has been selected to compete in the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup, representing the Pacific Oceania Team. This prestigious international tournament will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, beginning June 19, 2025, as part of the Asia/ Oceania Group II competition.

Litia will join a talented Pacific Oceania squad that includes Violet Apisah, Patricia Apisah, and Carolann Delaunay, under the leadership of Captain Cyril Jacobe and Assistant Coach Abigail Tere-Apisah.

A former junior tennis standout who went on to play collegiate tennis, Litia is the daughter of Head Coach Dave Godinet and Evi Godinet, both longtime pillars of the tennis community in American Samoa.

“We are pleased and proud to hear that Tia has been selected for the BJK,” shared the Godinet family. “BJK was known as the Federation Cup in the past, and Tia’s older sister, Davilyn, played in several international team matches for the Pacific Oceania team. We thank ASTA for submitting Tia’s name for nomination and look forward to more of our girls playing in future BJK competitions.”

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Federation Cup, is the world’s largest annual international team competition in women’s tennis. Named in honor of legendary tennis champion and advocate Billie Jean King, the Cup showcases top female athletes representing their regions in a team-based format that fosters excellence, pride, and camaraderie.

“We are incredibly proud of Litia and know that she’ll represent American Samoa well and give it her all at the Billie Jean King Cup,” said the American Samoa Tennis Association.

The American Samoa Tennis Association invites the local community to join in celebrating this achievement and supporting Litia and her Pacific Oceania teammates as they compete on the world stage.