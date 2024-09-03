Learn about the role of giant clams in our culture and traditions photo & caption

NOAA will be hosting a "public forum" Wednesday, September 4, for participants to learn about the role of giant clams in the culture and traditions in American Samoa and about current and future giant clam projects, and the potential impact of the proposed listing determination. On July 25, 2024, NOAA Fisheries announced a proposed rule (89 FR 60498) to list five species of giant clams as endangered. This 3-hour session is separate from the public hearings that will be held on the evenings of Sept 4 & Sept 5. [SN file photo]