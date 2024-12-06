Keeping pets safe — both dogs & cats

Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Here are some reminders to ensure your dogs remain safe and comfortable during the hurricane season, the hottest time of the year in American Samoa.

First and foremost, always provide plenty of fresh, cool water. Dehydration can occur quickly in hot weather, so make sure your pet has access to water both indoors and outdoors. Consider adding ice cubes to their water bowl to keep it cool for longer periods.

Avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day. Instead, schedule walks and playtime for early mornings or late evenings. Pay attention to your dog’s behavior; if they seem tired or are panting heavily, it’s time to head indoors.

If your dog spends time outside, ensure they have access to shade. Trees, umbrellas, or specially designed dog tents can provide much-needed relief from direct sunlight. Additionally, make sure there’s proper ventilation in their resting area. Never leave your dog in a parked car, even for a few minutes. The temperature inside a vehicle can skyrocket within moments, posing a deadly risk.

To help your dog cool down, use damp, cool towels on their body or provide a kiddie pool for them to splash in. Avoid using ice-cold water, as it can cause shock. Cooling mats and vests are also effective tools to help regulate your dog’s body temperature.

Be aware of the symptoms of heatstroke, including excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, and vomiting. If you suspect your dog is suffering from heatstroke, move them to a cool area immediately and contact your veterinarian. By following these tips, you can help ensure your furry friend stays safe and comfortable, even on the hottest days.

CAT SAFETY

Heat is not so much a problem for cats as are medical problems for stray cats that you have rescued. Get your cat the necessary shots and during the next spay- neuter clinic make sure your new pet is there. If you adopt a cat from the DoH Vet Clinic these procedures are part of the adoption process.

And, of course, cats need comfy bedding where they can curl up and take cat naps.

It’s not a good idea to give your new pet freedom to roam right away. You should slowly ease the cat into their new environment by creating a safe space where they can hang out for the first one or two weeks. The room should have a door that separates it from the rest of your home — preferably a bathroom or laundry room with tiled floors.

Safe spaces for rescue cats should contain at least one litter box, lots of bedding, a scratching post and little else. Remove fragile objects from shelves if and when your curious kitty finds their way up there. Once your rescue cat has become acclimated to this safe space, they’re ready to venture outside its four walls and meet the entire family.

SOCIALIZE THE CAT WITH FAMILY MEMBERS

If you have children and this is their first pet, let them know that rescues need time to adjust and shouldn’t be showered with love right away. Make sure everyone in the household plans to respect the cat’s boundaries and is committed to creating a calm, safe atmosphere.

Introduce the rescue cat to other household pets gradually and in a neutral environment. Keep dogs on a leash because you won’t know for sure how they’ll react to a new animal. During the initial meeting, keep all your pets under close supervision in case one of them gets aggressive. Over time, the rescue cat will learn how they fit in among the other pets.

Adopting a stray or rescue cat from the Vet Clinic is one of the most life-changing decisions you’ll ever make. There might be challenges along the way, but it’s so worth seeing your new furry friend purr in your lap. The kitty gets a second chance at life, and it’s all thanks to you!

(Source: Pets Wellbeing)