Happy Mother's Day 2021 photo & caption

Mothers from the Ave o le Fetuao Methodist Church at Fagaima as they marched singing into yesterday’s Mother’s Day service. Mother’s Day was celebrated throughout the territory with church services where families focussed on the ‘tina’ (mom) with many of the churches celebrating with performances of skits and songs. A celebratory Sunday toana’i often follows with families gifting mothers, grandmothers, great grandmothers and caretakers who have lovingly cherished them. [photo: FS]