Governor greets Pope’s Ambassador to New Zealand and the Pacific photo & caption

Gov. Pulaali’I Nikolao Pula greeting the Apostolic Nuncio, His Excellency Archbishop Gabor Pinter — the Pope’s Ambassador to New Zealand and the Pacific upon his arrival at Pago Pago International Airport on Friday, August 8, 2025. Archbishop Pintér is in the territory to attend the Episcopal Conference of the Pacific (CEPAC). The last time CEPAC was hosted by the Territory was 30 years ago. [courtesy photo]